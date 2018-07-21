Livingston County Sheriff reports busy week with investigations and arrests

The past week has been a busy one for the men and women of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and it all began with an investigation of the alleged violation of a protection order. Although no names have been released in the incident, it was reported that information collected during the investigation has led to a person of interest with the investigation said to be ongoing.

An officer issued a littering citation to a Trenton man for littering on U.S. 36 as his unlicensed and uninsured RV motor home was leaking sewage onto the shoulder of the highway. The RV was towed from the scene and dogs were removed to a safe location from the poor living conditions.

Canine Officer Zaki and handler Deputy Mueller assisted the Chillicothe Police Department with a vehicle stop. A free air search by Zaki gave a positive indication to drugs present and a subsequent search resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities responded to a reported unresponsive person near the Wheeling Junction which turned into a call of possible domestic violence between a man and a woman. The subsequent investigation did not show any assault but did result in the seizure of a methamphetamine pipe, marijuana, a handgun, and ammunition. Arrested was Stefinny Wilhite, 41, of Wheeling for alleged drug and drug paraphernalia possession who was then processed at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. A man involved in the disturbance was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for an evaluation/treatment. Formal charges are pending however, no name have been released.

An unlicensed motorcycle pulled onto U.S. 36 in front of an officer and traveling east who was responding to an emergency call. It was noted in the report that the officer was utilizing emergency lights and sirens, however the operator of the motorcycle would not yield to the emergency vehicle, with the driver actually increasing speed to over 90 mph then slowing multiple times.

The driver was finally stopped as other officers were responding to the prior call. The 53-year-old Chillicothe driver was issued citations for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle as well as careless and imprudent driving. The driver was also issued a warning for not having a motorcycle endorsement on their license, no insurance, no license plate, as well as other traffic violations. The driver motorcycle claims to not have heard the sirens even though the motorcycle even though it was reported that the bike did not have a loud exhaust. The driver will appear in Court on August 08, 2018.

Officers with the department assisted a man who claimed to be suicidal in getting to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities responded to assist a stranded motorist on U.S. 36 near the Grand River. Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that the elderly gentleman was a resident of an adjoining county and was found to have possible medical issues along with being confused. Officers assisted the man in getting to Hedrick Medical Center for an exam. Friends and/or family were tracked down with the help of E-911 Dispatch who reported having been looking for the driver for part of the day. The department notified the Department of Revenue with their concerns should he have a valid driver’s license.

Canine officer Zaki and handler Deputy Mueller assisted the Chillicothe Police in an investigation outside a convenience store where a syringe and other drug paraphernalia had been discovered outside a vehicle. Officer Zaki performed a free air search and indicated a positive hit for drugs on the vehicle. The Chillicothe Police Department is continuing with that investigation.

The department provided security for a 2-day jury trial for the Livingston County Circuit Court. Officers with the department report approximately 80 prospective jurors were called in for jury selection on the criminal trial. The jurors heard testimony and after deliberation returned a verdict of not guilty.

The Chillicothe PD requested assistance from canine Officer Zaki on a vehicle stop. Zaki gave a positive indication of drug odor being present and after a search of the vehicle, officers located a small quantity of marijuana.

Arrests

During an active fugitive investigation of Zachary Ryan Kerns, age 29, officers requested assistance from the Chillicothe Police Department in the 400 block of Williams Street. Officers entered the residence and a deputy found Kerns hiding in a closet on the floor with clothing pulled up covering his body. Kerns was not compliant and after a brief struggle was removed from the closet and taken to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail. Kerns was wanted on a Livingston County arrest warrant issued June 12, 2018, for alleged violation of bond conditions on original felony drug possession.

Steven Edward Brand, 38, of Wheeling was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for alleged class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class E felony unlawful use of a Weapon-subsection 4 Exhibiting. Bond set at $5,000 and Brand was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Officers with the department arrested Dylan Paul Clark, 21, of Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class E felony of leaving the scene of an accident. Clark posted $5000 bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Added to the Most Wanted list in Livingston County are:

Jonathan Allen Peterie, 33, felony arrest warrant on alleged Burglary 2nd degree, class D felony.

Nickkol L. Starr, 23, Kansas City, Livingston County arrest warrant on alleged probation violation on an original charge of class C felony drug violation.

Roger D. Owings, 46, Kansas City on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation on an original class B felony drug violation.

Maria Hoke Childs, 39, Chillicothe, for alleged felony possession of controlled substance.

Citations:

A speeding citation was issued to a Blue Springs driver for 88 in a 65.

A speeding citation was issued to an Illinois driver for 85 in a 65.

A speeding citation was issued to a Michigan driver for 86 in a 65.

A speeding citation was issued to a Kansas City driver for 80 in a 65.

A speeding citations was issued to an Illinois driver for 82 in a 65.

A Carrollton driver was cited for Failing to Register Vehicle Annually.

A Texas driver was cited for 90 in a 65 at U.S. 36 near Highway D.

A Kansas driver was cited for 87 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 413.

A Colorado driver was cited for 87 in a 65 at U.S. 36 and Highway D.

A Kansas driver was cited for 86 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Highway B.

A Marceline driver was cited for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Highway B.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, at the time of this report, was holding 40 detainees in the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail, 11 of which are female.

Sheriff Steve Cox is requesting that citizens with information on these or other crimes, call 660-646-0515 which is the number for dispatch or 660-646-2121. Citizens may also submit a crime tip through the department website by clicking HERE.

