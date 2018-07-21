3 from Albany charged in case where 11-year-old girl was abused for nearly a year

Prosecutors say a man and woman from Albany subjected an 11-year-old girl to nearly a year of abuse, including handcuffing her to a metal cage and shocking her with a stun gun.

Gentry County prosecutors have charged 39-year-old Jennifer Reed with 42 felonies and 50-year-old Raymon Burks with 22 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, and domestic assault. Reed also faces charges of armed criminal action. Reed’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Lonnie Johnson of Albany, has been charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Reed, Burks, and Johnson are scheduled for arraignment in the Associate Division of Gentry County Circuit Court Wednesday. Court documents indicate Burks and Reed were the girl’s guardians.

