TMU begins flushing water system

Trenton Municipal Utilities reports the flushing of the water distribution system for this week in the area from the railroad tracks east to Highway 65. Flushing began today

TMU reports this is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. Officials note there may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing from 7 to 2:30 each weekday.

TMU recommends running water for a short period of time to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours. For any questions, contact the Trenton Water Treatment Plant at 660-359-3211.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares