No Show-Me Torch Run to be held this spring

The Show-Me State Games Shelter Insurance Torch is a symbol of bringing citizens together for fun and exciting competition. During the social distancing requirements regarding the COVID 19 pandemic, officials with the Show Me Games want to encourage everyone to stay active and carry the torch together.

While there won’t be the numerous torch runs this spring across Missouri, officials say you can still be a part of this Olympic-style tradition while staying in the safety of your own home or neighborhood.

The Show-Me Games suggest run, walk, or play your favorite sport in your backyard or home. Take a photo. If you wear a Show-Me State Games shirt or medal, tag a friend and/or print out the Torch image to include with your photo. Email the photo to oserJL@missouri.edu or post it on their social media.

Submissions are to be shared online weekly giveaways are planned for gift cards from Academy Sports Outdoors.

Show-Me State Games are a non-profit program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health – hosted by the University of Missouri.

