TMU accepting bids for tree trimming and boiler line repairs

Trenton Municipal Utilities is accepting bids for tree trimming around electric lines as well as for installation of a new expansion tank and boiler line repairs.

Tree trimming bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall at 1100 Main Street until the afternoon of September 5th at 2 o’clock. Call Supervisor Mark Newton at 660-359-2139 for specifications and more information.

Bids for the installation of an expansion tank and boiler line repairs will be accepted at City Hall until the afternoon of September 7th at 2 o’clock. Contact Water Plant Supervisor Steve Reid at 660-359-3211 for specifications and other information.

TMU reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities that are in the best interest of TMU.

