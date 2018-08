The City of Trenton is accepting bids for fire station window replacement.

Bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall at 1100 Main Street until the afternoon of September 7th at 2 o’clock. Contact Fire Chief Brandon Gibler at 660-359-5552 for specifications and more information.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities that are in the best interest of the city.

