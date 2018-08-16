Lane closure planned west of Laclede on Highway 36

Traffic will be narrowed on a section of westbound U.S. Route 36 between Meadville and Laclede beginning next week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Klocke, Inc. to repair scour damage at the Higgins Ditch Bridge. The contractor plans to close the driving lane between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday, Aug. 21. The project will continue over the next five weeks. While the lane is closed, a 14-foot width restriction will be in place across the bridge.

Most of the work will be off the roadway, but motorists should exercise extreme caution as construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently throughout the project. The work schedule is highly dependent on the weather and subject to change.

