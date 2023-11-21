Three-vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Taylor, Missouri injures two

On November 20, 2023, at approximately 3:24 p.m., an accident occurred on Highway 6, three miles west of Taylor, Missouri. The crash involved three vehicles, leading to serious injuries and considerable vehicle damage.

Michael V. Rennols, a 19-year-old man from Maywood, Missouri, was driving a 2003 Toyota Highlander westbound when he struck a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Zoe R. McGrew, also 19, from Quincy, Illinois. McGrew’s vehicle was slowing to make a turn when the collision occurred. The impact caused Rennols’ Highlander to veer into the eastbound lane, where it collided with a 2020 Kia Rio, driven by 47-year-old Kai R. Peters from La Belle, Missouri.

Both McGrew and Peters sustained injuries in the accident. McGrew suffered moderate injuries, while Peters experienced serious injuries. All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. McGrew and Peters were transported by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for treatment.

The Toyota Highlander and Kia Rio were totaled in the crash, and the Chevrolet Cruze sustained extensive damage. All vehicles were towed from the scene, with Roberts Towing handling the Highlander and Cruze, and Peters Body Shop & Towing Quincy, Illinois, managing the Kia Rio.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Palmyra Fire Department, Lewis County Ambulance, and Marion County Ambulance, responded to the scene.