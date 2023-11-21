Three-vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Taylor, Missouri injures two

State News November 21, 2023November 21, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

On November 20, 2023, at approximately 3:24 p.m., an accident occurred on Highway 6, three miles west of Taylor, Missouri. The crash involved three vehicles, leading to serious injuries and considerable vehicle damage.

Michael V. Rennols, a 19-year-old man from Maywood, Missouri, was driving a 2003 Toyota Highlander westbound when he struck a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Zoe R. McGrew, also 19, from Quincy, Illinois. McGrew’s vehicle was slowing to make a turn when the collision occurred. The impact caused Rennols’ Highlander to veer into the eastbound lane, where it collided with a 2020 Kia Rio, driven by 47-year-old Kai R. Peters from La Belle, Missouri.

Both McGrew and Peters sustained injuries in the accident. McGrew suffered moderate injuries, while Peters experienced serious injuries. All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. McGrew and Peters were transported by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for treatment.

The Toyota Highlander and Kia Rio were totaled in the crash, and the Chevrolet Cruze sustained extensive damage. All vehicles were towed from the scene, with Roberts Towing handling the Highlander and Cruze, and Peters Body Shop & Towing Quincy, Illinois, managing the Kia Rio.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Palmyra Fire Department, Lewis County Ambulance, and Marion County Ambulance, responded to the scene.

Post Views: 362
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.