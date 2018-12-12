Three from Chillicothe charged in fire set at Canadian Pacific Railway Bridge

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office reports three suspects have been identified, arrested, and charged in an investigation of a fire October 29th near the Canadian Pacific Railway bridge over the Grand River at Chillicothe.

A Fire Marshal’s Office investigator says Destanie Dawn Batson, Kyle Jacob Mace, and James Paul Eugene Haight, all of Chillicothe, have been charged with two felonies: knowingly burning and first-degree property damage. Each is held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Online court information shows Batson, Mace, and Haight are all scheduled for the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court December 19th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigator says the “timely resolution” of the case would not have been possible without the “cooperation and dedication” of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Canadian Pacific Railway Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Chillicothe Police Department, and the Saint Joseph Police Department’s Forensics Division.

The case will continue, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON (1-800-392-7766). Any party with information may also contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515.