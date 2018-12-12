Gallatin City Administrator resigns position with last day on the job January 11th

Tony Stonecypher is leaving from his position as Gallatin City Administrator. Stonecypher made the announcement to the Gallatin Board of Aldermen at its meeting Monday evening. He accepted an offer for a position in his hometown in Iowa with his last day in his current position January 11th.

The board accepted an ordinance to amend city code relating to utility fees. The ordinance adds a fee for temporary meters.

The board discussed the Cemetery Memorial Request. Stonecypher will contact Kevin Miller to provide an example of a prior cemetery memorial.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported he, Eric Kloepping, and Mike Bradley passed their final electrical lineman test last week. They are now certified journeymen power linemen.

Morey said water operators are trying to solve operating issues at the water plant. He will send turbidity meters for repairs, and the contractor plans on changing the blowdown valves to three inches in the clarifiers. Morey led a discussion on replacing the east blower at the sewer plant due to a seal going out. One quote for a blower replacement of $356,776 and will collect more quotes for the board to review.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the Gallatin Police Department is facilitating the Toys for Tots program for the Gallatin and Daviess County area. The program’s objective is to help local less fortunate children experience the joy of Christmas.

Richards also reported the two dogs in the pound are available for adoption.