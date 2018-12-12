Trenton Board of Education approves audit

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved of the final draft of the 2017-2018 audit during a meeting Tuesday evening.

At last month’s meeting, Mark Higgins with Conrad and Higgins, LLC presented a rough draft of the audit. At that time he said he was “impressed” and that things went “smoothly”. Higgins commented budgetary compliance “looked good”, the fund balance of four point six million dollars was “well funded”.

The audit found the average daily attendance was down for 2017-2018, and there was a lack of segregation in positions. Superintendent Dan Wiebers said the contents of the audit’s final draft was the same as the rough draft. The only difference was a change in formatting.

The board approved Werten Gass as the recipient of the Missouri School Boards Association Future Builders John T. Belcher Scholarship for $250. Gass will compete at the regional level for a $750.

Wiebers reported the Trenton High School Guidance Office received three applications for the scholarship. The board approved the rescheduling of the January meeting to January 16th due to Wiebers not being available for the original meeting date. The time will still be 5:30 in the evening.

Trenton R-9 will make up the day of school canceled November 26th due to snow on April 22nd. This is the second weather make-up day. If winter weather causes the district to cancel school again, the days will be made up May 17th, 20th, and 21st.

S. M. Rissler Elementary School staff is working on Positive Behavior Support booster lessons for when students return to school in January.

A trauma training will be introduced January 30th.

Rissler teachers are keeping students inside during car rider dismissal due to car safety concerns and cold temperatures.

Board President Doug Franklin acknowledged that last year’s Trenton High School yearbook was inducted into the Walsworth Gallery of Excellence. He said the yearbook is done as a class project. High School Principal Ron Franklin said this is the second time in four years the yearbook has received this accolade.

Middle School Principal Daniel Gott introduced the TMS Students of the Month for the character trait kindness.

The board entered into a closed session for personnel and student matters.