Three citations issued during alcohol compliance checks in Livingston County

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force recently conducted compliance checks at places that sell alcoholic beverages by the drink and retail in Livingston County.

Three violations were observed, and three Chillicothe residents were cited. Those cited were a 48 year old in the 1200 block of Washington Street, a 35-year-old in the 1100 block of Washington Street, and a 50-year-old in the 300 block of Washington Street.

The Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force provided the underage person, funds to purchase the evidence, and overtime reimbursement for sheriff deputies.

The goal was to identify anyone not properly following requirements, and authorities intend to follow up with training offered for the three individuals, area businesses, and employees on legal requirements of selling intoxicants.