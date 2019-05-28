Main Street Chillicothe to host annual Farm to Table Banquet

Main Street Chillicothe will host the Third Annual Farm to Table and Awards Banquet next month to benefit the revitalization of Locust Street from Clay to Ann into the new Arts District.

Uprooted Kitchen, in partnership with the Chillicothe Farmers Market, will prepare the outdoor dinner on Webster Street in front of Silver Moon Plaza the evening of June 21, 2019, at 6 o’clock. The meal will include locally grown products.

The annual Downtown Revitalization Awards will celebrate the accomplishments of businesses, volunteers, and other stakeholders from the past year.

Tickets for the event June 21st cost $35,00 and can be reserved at the Main Street Chillicothe office at 514 Washington Street

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says Webster Street will be closed from Locust to Washington June 21st from 4:30 to 8:30 during the Farm to Table event.

Call Main Street Chillicothe for more information at 660-646-4071.