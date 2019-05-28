Trenton and Winston graduates to receive Douglas Harper Memorial Athletic Scholarship

Two recent high school graduates have been named the recipients of the first Douglas Harper Memorial Athletic Scholarship. Trenton High School graduate Salem Croy and Winston High School graduate Jacob Lewis were chosen from over 60 applicants for the scholarship established to honor the late Doug Harper.

Miss Croy plans to attend North Central Missouri College and major in Business and pursue a career in business management or business marketing. Mr. Lewis plans to attend Missouri Western State University majoring in Biology or Pre-Medicine and one-day work as an Internist in North Missouri.

A selection committee appointed by members of the Harper family chose the first-time honorees. Heath Harper, son of the late Doug Harper made the presentations at the respective school awards programs. Each recipient earns a $500.00 scholarship to the school of their choice.

Doug Harper was a well-known announcer and supporter of high school and college sports and served as the unofficial voice of High School Holiday Hoops for many of the previous 14 years. In addition, he was a familiar announcer and supporter at area high school basketball tournaments and regular basketball and football games. He died unexpectedly last year, and a special scholarship fund was established by his family and many friends & colleagues.

The fund is administered by The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri.