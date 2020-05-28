Three charged after Chillicothe Police complete investigation

Three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with multiple felonies following an investigation that Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports involved stolen and forged checks in Chillicothe and the surrounding area. A child was also removed from a home.

Online court information shows 37 year old Lynette Dawn King and 64 year old Jimmy Dean King both face two counts each of forgery and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. They also face one count each of first degree trafficking drugs or attempt—over statutory amount, unlawful possession of a firearm, and first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs—first offense. Their bonds were set at $100,000 cash only.

Forty-six year old Lucas Richard Wollard has been charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs—first offense, and unlawful use of a weapon—possess a weapon and a felony controlled substance. His bond is $15,000 cash only.

Chillicothe Police officers and detectives and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including K-9 Zaki, served a search warrant in the 100 block of Mitchell Road Tuesday. Maples reports officers located several items during the search, including area residents’ checks, professional forging equipment, a large amount of narcotics, firearms, and false identifications.

The Chillicothe Police Department conducted several follow up investigations and worked with several other jurisdictions. Chillicothe Police staff is working with agencies in the prosecution of the individuals in other communities.

Maples thanks Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren, Associate Judge Michael Leamer, and the sheriff’s office for their assistance during the investigation.

