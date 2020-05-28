Bond reduced for Altamont man accused of stabbing 16-year-old girl

A bond hearing was held in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court Wednesday for an Altamont man accused of stabbing a 16 year old girl in Cameron earlier this month.

Online court information shows the judge reduced Bronson Wildman’s bond to $500 cash only with supervision, house arrest, only to leave home for work or treatment appointments, and no contact with victim or victim’s family or friends. He was previously given no bond.

Wildman has been charged with the felonies of second degree assault and armed criminal action. A confined docket hearing is scheduled for June 16th.

The Cameron Police Department reported a Highway Patrol trooper was helping a motorist when another vehicle approached him. The alleged stabbing victim was in the approaching vehicle. Cameron officers and Emergency Medical Services responded, and the girl was transported to the hospital.

