“Think Ahead Works” adding commercial kitchen to facility in King City

“Think Ahead Works” in King City is adding a co-working commercial kitchen to support local food producers in expanding their business markets.

The kitchen at 107 West Vermont Street will be available to potential business owners, bakers, and farmers to give support and equipment to grow their businesses. Think Ahead Works is a satellite facility for the Heartland Foundation of Saint Joseph.

Heartland Foundation President Doctor Julie Gaddie says the foundation is committed to growing healthy, thriving communities. “Think Ahead Works is a unique opportunity to encourage and support regional economic prosperity through the infusion of growing businesses.”

There are several steps to creating a licensed cooking space before someone can sell a product.

The idea to offer a fully-equipped kitchen to the King City area came to fruition as the Heartland Foundation saw an opportunity to help those wanting to go into business but needed a space to prepare their products.

Think Ahead Works Coordinator Abby Bonwell says a lot of people share dreams of launching a farm-based business, and there is a continued interest in local foods and artisan-crafted food products. The number of small food businesses is increasing, but “the reality of navigating the ordinances surrounding commercial sales of canned and processed food remains complex and potentially expensive.”

The Heartland Foundation wanted to bridge the gap and offer space in King City to help start or expand businesses. Think Ahead Works will continue to offer co-working space as well. The workspace can be shared by entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote workers. A small conference room is available as an alternative to working in a public space or at home.

Contact Think Ahead Works Coordinator Abby Bonwell for more information at 816-271-7519 or at abby.bonwell@heartlandfoundation.org.