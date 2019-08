The Trenton Economic Development Committee will discuss the hotel/motel bed tax at a meeting next week.

The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 7 o’clock in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include an update and report on the Mid-America Music Festival from Andrea McKown as well as reports from Micah Landes with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance and Megan Derry with Main Street Trenton.