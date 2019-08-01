Swine Show winners announced at North Central Missouri Fair

Results have been released from Wednesday’s Swine Show at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

Wade Horton of Chillicothe had the Champion Boar, and Landry Oaks of Newtown had the Reserve Champion Boar.

Courtney McCollum of Milan had the Champion Gilt, and Emily Schreiner of Chillicothe had the Reserve Champion Gilt.

The Champion Barrow went to Emma Whitlock of Milan, and the Reserve Champion Barrow went to Timothy Summers of Chillicothe.

Supreme Market Animal went to Emma Whitlock, and Reserve Market Animal went to Colby Gillespie of Chillicothe.

Lillian Smith of Braymer received the Showmanship for 15 and over, Showmanship for those 11 to 14 went to Lylah Smith of Braymer and Showmanship for eight to 10 went to Andrew Schreiner of Chillicothe.

There were 12 Pee Wee Swine Show exhibitors at the North Central Missouri Fair.