Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe to feature entertainment in August

The Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe will have entertainment several times next month.

The Best Country Rock and Roll Band will play a variety of classic country and old rock and roll during a show and dance the night of August 9th from 7 to 10 o’clock. The group will include guitar, piano, vocals, and background tracks for the performance for all ages. Admission is a suggested donation of $6.00.

The Country ReWind Band will play a variety of country and rock and roll music the night of August 23rd from 7:30 to 10:30. The Flip Side Band is also scheduled to play at the Grand River Multipurpose Center the first, third, and fifth Fridays. The group will perform country and rock and roll those nights from 7 to 10 o’clock. Admission costs $6.00 for the Country ReWind Band and Flip Side Band.

More information on those two groups can be obtained by contacting David Martin at 620-341-7937.