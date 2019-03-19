SUV strikes big rig trailer east of Moorsville; driver life-flighted to St. Lukes

A Kansas City resident was injured when the SUV he was driving struck the rear of a tractor-trailer in Livingston County. The Highway 36 accident took place Monday afternoon one mile east of Mooresville.

Forty-year-old Mark Ramers of Kansas City was transported by emergency medical services to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, then flown by medical helicopter to St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City with serious injuries.

The big rig was driven by 54-year-old George Roberts the Fourth of Mooresville who wasn’t hurt.

Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 36 when Ramers SUV struck the rear of the trailer. After impact, both the sports utility vehicle and the tractor-trailer came to controlled stops on westbound Highway 36.

The trailer portion of the truck received minor damage and the sports utility vehicle was demolished.