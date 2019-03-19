Audio: Levee breaches in Atchison County north of U.S. Highway 136

Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Rhonda Wiley tells affiliate KMA News a 40-foot full breach was located 2 miles north of U.S. Highway 136. Another 20-foot breach was reported a quarter-mile south of the Watson boat dock. Wiley says a big concern is the rapid rate at which the water is moving.

Wiley says a big problem is people trying to take shortcuts in dangerous areas.

Wiley reminds residents to stay off the river bottoms, as well as away from the flooded areas. The area has been evacuated.