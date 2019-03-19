Audio: Nancy Pelosi makes stop in Ferguson to push for bills addressing voting rights, dark money

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a stop in the St. Louis-area of Ferguson Monday to rally support for two bills. Pelosi joined eastern Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay and other elected officials at the Urban League Empowerment Center about the proposals that would expand voting rights and change laws about concealed campaign gifts.

Clay, a fellow Democrat, is a co-sponsor of both measures.