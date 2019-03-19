Trenton R-9 Bulldog Mascot pancake feed raises over $400

The Trenton R-9 Bulldog Mascot team held their annual Spring Pancake Day fundraiser on Saturday in the Trenton High School Commons.

Those attending enjoyed a good meal as well as supported the mascots as the team made a little over $400.00. The funds will be used for the mascot program of Trenton R-9.

The Bulldog mascots are available to make appearances at various events, so if your club or organization would like to schedule an appearance, you may contact David Burkeybile at Trenton High School.