Area FFA teams do well in judging event at Savannah

Princeton had three FFA judging teams win first place and another took second in various categories during career development events Monday in Savannah.

Princeton won first place in horses, livestock, and dairy cattle; second in meats judging, and other teams finished fourth both in poultry and the FFA knowledge event. Among other first place FFA teams in the judging at Savannah, the Trenton FFA took top honors in meats judging; Gilman City was first in ag mechanics; Chillicothe was first in FFA knowledge, and Hamilton had the top honors in nursery-landscape. Entries from Trenton high school, the dairy cattle team placed fifth. Gilman City had an FFA team take third place in agronomy.

Several students from area FFA chapters were ranked high in the judging including Trenton’s McKenna Cox, Grace Allen, and Mackenzie McAtee took the top three placings in meats judging. Gilman City’s Jacob Burnett and Riley Still had the top two placings in ag mechanics. Princeton’s Kylie Willet and Jaelyn Thomas were first and second in livestock.

Princeton students Owen Schreffler and Zeb Schwartzkopf were second and third in dairy cattle judging. Other Princeton students: Payton Goodin, Eli Henke, and Brylee Williams ranked second, fourth, and fifth in horse evaluations.

For Chillicothe: Autumn Eckert and Morgan Biswell were the top two and Maggie Churchill fourth in FFA knowledge. Hamilton had the top three judges in nursery-landscape: Kable Milligan, Dawson Cook, and Lyndsey Ernat.