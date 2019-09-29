SUV collides with car on Highway 69

A St. Joseph man was hurt Saturday night in Cameron when a sport utility vehicle and a car collided on Highway 69 at a private driveway.

The operator of the SUV, 36-year old Bradley Stanislaus of St. Joseph, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the car, 28-year old Matthew Jacobs of St. Joseph, was not reported hurt.

The SUV was southbound on Highway 69 at high speed while the car was making a left turn onto Highway 69 from a private driveway when the right front of the SUV hit the left front of the car, resulting in extensive damage to each vehicle.

The investigating officer reports Stanislaus was not wearing safety equipment and it was unknown whether Jacobs was using a seat belt.

