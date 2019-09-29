Heritage Days to be held in Cainsville next week

A variety of activities will be held in Cainsville next week during Heritage Day on October 5, 2019, which is sponsored by the Cainsville Community Betterment organization.

Most of the activities will take place around the square and include include coffee and hot cocoa as well as the Class of 2020’s bake sale at 8 o’clock in the morning, an art show and antique tractors on display from 8 to 3 o’clock, guided cemetery tours at 9 and 1 o’clock, train rides for children from 9 to 11 and 2 to 4 o’clock, fire truck rides and the eighth grade class selling funnel cakes at 10 o’clock, guided history tours at 10 and 2 o’clock, Model As on display from 10 to 2 o’clock, a quilt show from 10 to 3 o’clock, a bouncy house from 11 to 2 o’clock, and the freshman class with drinks and games from 11 to 4 o’clock.

Other activities include tractor made homemade ice cream as well as homemade pies and cobblers at noon, horseshoe pitching at 2 o’clock, the Redneck Poet at 2 and 3 o’clock, Rindercella at 2:30 and 3:30, cornhole and the seventh grade class’s cakewalk at 4 o’clock, the junior class Bingo and the sophomore class’s chili supper from 4 to 6 o’clock, the FFA hayride from 4 to 7 o’clock, Karla Meinke (Mike) of Princeton performing music from 6 to 8 o’clock, and a haunted hayride from 7 to 8 o’clock.

Storytellers from Graceland University of Lamoni, Iowa will re-enact John Posler at 10 o’clock and 12:30, Stella Wickersham at 10:30 and 1 o’clock, and Ivan See at 11 o’clock and 1:30.

The Cainsville City Hall will be the Welcome Center for Heritage Day and will open from 8 to 4 o’clock. There will also be a photo booth set up throughout the day as well as various vendors with food and other items.

