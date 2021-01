Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting took place in Polo on Wednesday morning, January 27th.

Polo Police Chief Jonathan Abbott reports the suspect, Kevin Barnett, is in custody but are releasing no other details at this time. Barnett was the subject of a manhunt this morning after the shooting took place.

Police had cautioned residents about Barnett as he was believed to be armed and dangerous at the time of the manhunt.

Related