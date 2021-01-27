Chillicothe City Council approves 2021 COBRA rates and adopts Hazard Mitigation Plan

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council on January 25th approved 2021 COBRA rates and a resolution adopting the Hazard Mitigation Plan.

City Administrator Darin Chappell explains if someone leaves the employment of the city, he or she is entitled to have COBRA coverage on health insurance for 18 months with the city insurance company.

The city has to set the COBRA rate each year because the city is partially self-insured. He notes this year’s rate is less than last year’s. The specific rate was not provided to KTTN.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan allows the City of Chillicothe to have access to Federal Emergency Management Agency funding if there was a disaster. The city has to adopt the plan every five years to qualify.

Great Life gave a report on work done at the golf course in the last year and what it intends to do in the next year regarding improvements and operations. Chappell notes Great Life manages the golf course and bowling alley.

Mayor Theresa Kelly recognized four individuals going off different advisory boards who served eight or nine years. Those individuals were Lynn Leopard from the Board of Public Works, Maurice Zion and Karen Nichols from Parks and Recreation, and Julie Kline from the Railroad Board. Each received a plaque of appreciation.

Related