Suspect held in Mercer County on $75,000 bond also faces charges in Grundy County

A Kansas City man is held in jail following a recent Mercer County arrest on two felony charges and three misdemeanor counts.

Twenty-seven-year-old Drake Andrew Kately is to appear next Tuesday, August 6th, in Mercer County’s Associate Division of Circuit Court. Bond has been set at $75,000.

Kately faces charges for July 24th incidents that allegedly include felony assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. Misdemeanor counts are resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop; driving while the license was suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility.

Charges were filed one week ago in Mercer County by assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Lauren Horsman of Chillicothe. The August 6th appearance includes a hearing on having an attorney to represent Kately in court.

Drake Kately also has several charges pending in Grundy County Circuit Court.

Online information shows he’s accused of May 26th misdemeanors that include resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop; careless and imprudent driving involving an accident; driving while revoked or suspended; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; as well as speeding, traveling 26 miles an hour or higher, than the speed limit.

Kately also allegedly failed to appear in Associate Circuit Court on June 25th. A warrant was issued with bond set at $600.