Chillicothe man faces additional charges from incident that ended in Mooresville

Local News August 2, 2019 KTTN News
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports additional charges have been filed in the Livingston County Associate Circuit Court on a Chillicothe man stemming from an incident that ended in Mooresville in July.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Aaron Case allegedly fled from a deputy prior to being arrested on a felony warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on felony attempted tampering with a motor vehicle.

Online court information shows Case has been charged with the felonies of resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. Bond was initially denied on those three felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on August 22nd.

Cox says his office received a parole violation arrest warrant from the state on Case, as he is on parole until January 22nd, 2022 on felony convictions of stealing and second-degree burglary and on parole until January 21st, 2029 on a felony conviction of second-degree burglary.

Case is to be returned to the Department of Corrections on the parole warrant.

