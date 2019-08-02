Chillicothe man faces additional charges from incident that ended in Mooresville

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports additional charges have been filed in the Livingston County Associate Circuit Court on a Chillicothe man stemming from an incident that ended in Mooresville in July.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Aaron Case allegedly fled from a deputy prior to being arrested on a felony warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on felony attempted tampering with a motor vehicle.

Online court information shows Case has been charged with the felonies of resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. Bond was initially denied on those three felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on August 22nd.

Cox says his office received a parole violation arrest warrant from the state on Case, as he is on parole until January 22nd, 2022 on felony convictions of stealing and second-degree burglary and on parole until January 21st, 2029 on a felony conviction of second-degree burglary.

Case is to be returned to the Department of Corrections on the parole warrant.