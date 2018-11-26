Sunday head-on crash near Altamont injures Gallatin woman

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle in which she was a passenger was struck head-on by another vehicle one mile east of Altamont just after noon Sunday.

Thirty-one-year-old Joel Newks of Milan traveled east on Highway 6 when the vehicle he drove lost control on the snow-covered road and struck a westbound vehicle, driven by 61-year-old Terry Jarboe of Gallatin. Both vehicles ran off the north side of the road and came to rest on their wheels in a field and received moderate damage.

An ambulance transported Terry Jarboe’s passenger, 59-year-old Mary Jarboe of Gallatin, to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Patrol reports neither Joel Newks nor Terry Jarboe received injuries.

All involved wore safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance, as well as KAW Fire District, assisted at the scene.