Route 5 in Sullivan County is now closed between Route E and Business Route 5 (Pearl Street/Ribbon Road) in Milan.

Workers from the Missouri Department of Transportation discovered a void under the roadway, as well as shoulder and roadside slides. The roadway will remain closed until the damage can be fully assessed and appropriate repairs can be made. Signs are in place to alert motorists of the closure.

Motorists may use Route E and Business Route 5 as a detour.