Sunday evening crash injures Trenton woman and two children

A Sunday evening accident in Trenton caused minor injuries for a Trenton woman and two children.

The accident happened at 6:20 pm as a vehicle was being driven on the southbound ramp to U.S. 65 when equipment failure caused the sports utility vehicle to travel off the left side of the road and down an embankment where it then struck a ditch.

Taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital were the driver 29-year-old Julie Liberty as well as passengers 11-year-old David Holt and 8-year-old Bravon Holt, all of Trenton.

All occupants were using seatbelts with vehicle damage reported as moderate.