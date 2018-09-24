Audio: Father and son killed in eastern Missouri plane crash

September 24, 2018

A deadly plane crash in eastern Missouri is under investigation.  

 

 

Two people are dead from a small plane crash near the Festus airport. The Jefferson County sheriff says the pilot was returning from New York with the purchased plane when it reportedly lost electrical power.

The pilot requested someone to stand at the runway with a flashlight because the airport did not have its lights on. When the plane attempted to land, communication was lost.

The names of those on the plane have not been released.

