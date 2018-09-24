Audio: Three medical marijuana measures on November ballot in Missouri

As it now stands, there will be three measures before voters in November to legalize medical marijuana. Eapen Thampy with Heartland Priorities says two of them would go in the books as state constitutional amendments.

Voting “yes” on a state constitutional amendment makes it much harder for lawmakers to change it.

Thampy says if there are flaws in the wording on the proposed constitutional amendments, it’s much tougher to fix. Proposition C is the medical marijuana measure that would just change the law.