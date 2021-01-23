Sullivan County Health Department administers COVID-19 vaccine to 56 residents

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department administered COVID-19 vaccines to 56 residents at American Legion Post 228 in Milan on January 22nd.

The individuals were previously registered and met Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 descriptions, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. The COVID website indicates those groups include long-term care facility residents and staff; patient-facing health care workers; emergency medical services, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics; first responders; and those who keep the public safe in an emergency.

The Sullivan County Health Department requested 965 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and received 45 doses. One extra dose was available in each vial. There was a standby list of residents who had been contacted prior to availability to receive extra doses if they were available.

Precautionary measures and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines were followed. Pfizer requires an additional dose after 21 days of initial vaccination, and arrangements have been scheduled.

The Sullivan County Health Department has ordered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine but has not received approval or shipment details. Upon shipment receipt, clinic details for Phase 1B Tier 2 are to be made public on the Sullivan County Health Department website, on the Sullivan County Health Department’s Facebook page, and through other media.

Related