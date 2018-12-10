State troopers keep busy on Sunday with 4 arrests

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Highway Patrol troopers report several arrests Sunday in northwest Missouri counties.

Two people were arrested in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon. Twenty-eight-year-old Raymond Dilley of St. Joseph has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony armed criminal action, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Twenty-three-year-old John Church of Wathena, Kansas was arrested about the same time Sunday and has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony armed criminal action, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Both Dilley and Church were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County regional jail on a 24-hour hold.

A woman from Karnack, Texas was arrested Sunday night in Harrison County. The highway patrol said 34-year-old Demetria Wilson has been accused of speeding, two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance, and armed criminal action.  She was taken to the Harrison County Jail in Bethany on a 24-hour hold.

A woman from Chandler, Arizona was arrested Sunday night in Harrison County and accused of speeding, allegedly 105 miles an hour in a 70 mile per zone, on Interstate 35. She was taken to the Harrison County Jail where she awaited posting of bond.

