Unionville man hurt in Monday morning crash on Highway 149

A Unionville man was injured early this morning when the pickup he was driving ran off a highway in southeastern Putnam County.

Sixty-year-old Calvin McCree was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

McCree was northbound when the pickup left Highway 149, traveled through a fence and came to a stop in a field, in the 415 am accident which happened 17 miles to the southeast of Unionville.

Extensive damage was noted to the truck and McCree was using a seat belt.