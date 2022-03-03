State Representative Rusty Black to be speaker at Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Local News March 3, 2022 KTTN News
Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce website
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

State Representative Rusty Black will give the State of the State address at the next Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

The event will be held at Comfort Inn and Suites in Chillicothe on March 16th at noon. Black will discuss issues for his constituents to be aware of.

Tickets cost $12 for Chillicothe Area Chamber members and $18 for prospective members. Tickets for the March 16th luncheon can be reserved by calling the Chamber at 660-646-4050. Reservations are required by March 14th at noon.

Post Views: 11
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.