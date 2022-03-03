State Representative Rusty Black to be speaker at Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

State Representative Rusty Black will give the State of the State address at the next Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

The event will be held at Comfort Inn and Suites in Chillicothe on March 16th at noon. Black will discuss issues for his constituents to be aware of.

Tickets cost $12 for Chillicothe Area Chamber members and $18 for prospective members. Tickets for the March 16th luncheon can be reserved by calling the Chamber at 660-646-4050. Reservations are required by March 14th at noon.

