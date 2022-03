Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Macon man sustained serious injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning four miles north of Macon on Thursday afternoon, March 3.

An ambulance took the SUV driver, 54-year-old Raymond Wood, to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The SUV traveled north on Jewell Avenue before running off the right side of the road and overturning.

The vehicle was totaled and Wood did not wear a seat belt.

Macon County first responders and the Macon County Ambulance assisted.

