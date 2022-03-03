Parent-teacher conferences for Trenton R-9 School District set for March 10

Local News March 3, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton R-9 School District
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Spring parent-teacher conferences will be held for the Trenton R-9 School District on March 10, 2022.

Conferences at Trenton High School can be held in person, via Google Meet, or over the phone from 2 to 7 o’clock. Teachers are to contact parents of students who have Ds and Fs.

Open house-style conferences will be held at Trenton Middle School from 2 o’clock to 4:30 and 5 to 7 o’clock. The building will be closed from 4:30 to 5 pm for a staff dinner.

Rissler Elementary School’s parent-teacher conferences will be on March 10th from 2 to 7 o’clock. The conferences are to be scheduled with parents.

Post Views: 8
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.