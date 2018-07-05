State patrol reports 3 fatalities over July 4th holiday

The Highway Patrol has released the statistics from the July Fourth Holiday counting period. Statistics statewide included 114 crashes, 59 injuries, and three fatalities.

The fatalities included two in the Kansas City area investigated by the Kansas City Police Department and one in Reynolds County investigated by the Patrol.

Statewide troopers made 40 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 38 drug arrests. Boating statistics statewide included five crashes, two injuries, and two drownings in Madison and Camden counties. Troopers also made three arrests for boating while intoxicated and eight drug arrests.

The July Fourth Holiday counting period began Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock and ended Wednesday night at 11:59.

Like this: Like Loading...