Lawson woman dies in Clay County crash

A Lawson woman died as the result of a one-vehicle accident in Clay County early Thursday morning at approximately 3:10 am.

The Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Joy Payne traveled north on Salem Road just north of Northeast 116th Street when the car she drove ran off the right side of the road, became airborne, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The Assistant Chief for the Lawson Fire Department pronounced Payne dead at 3:21 am. She was transported to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Patrol reports Payne did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

