Emergency grazing of CRP approved for 34 Missouri counties

Due to a prolonged drought in portions of Missouri, emergency grazing of CRP during the primary nesting season has been authorized for 34 counties.

The following counties have been approved for CRP grazing and include Adair, Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Jackson, Knox, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Putnam, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Sullivan, and Worth. This special release during the primary nesting season does not include haying.

Details concerning the release are as follows:

The producer must request and receive approval in writing before grazing may begin.

CRP participants who do not own livestock may rent/lease the grazing privilege to eligible livestock producers. CRP participants must identify who the renter/lessor is.

Eligible livestock producers who rent/lease CRP acreage to graze must certify they are an eligible livestock producer and they will not sublease the CRP acreage to a third party.

Under the 2014 Farm Bill, there is no fee assessed for emergency grazing.

Eligible land must be physically located in an approved county.

Only CRP practices CP1, CP2, and CP10, are eligible.

Grazing cannot occur within 120 feet of a stream or other permanent water body.

Grazing dates will be July 3rd through July 15th, unless the county is subsequently approved beyond that date.

If the county is subsequently approved beyond July 15th, livestock must be removed by September 30th, 2018

Grazing is limited to 75% of each field or the stocking rate must not exceed more than 75% of the normal grazing rate. Minimum stubble heights must be maintained.

If the established CRP cover fails due to grazing, it must be re-established to the approved original mix at the expense of the CRP participant.

For questions concerning this emergency release of CRP for grazing, please contact your local FSA office.

