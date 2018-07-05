Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approves 2018-2019 budget

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education has approved the 2018-2019 budget for the district.

Total expenditures are budgeted at $1,735,719 with projected revenues totaling $1,727,456 leaving a projected deficit of $8,263.

The board approved a bid for gravel from Dan Chalfant of $150 with Wayne Wyatt also submitting a bid of $100.

The Federal Programs Expenditure Report and Evaluations for Title 1, Title 2A, and Title 4A for the 2017-2018 school year were approved as well as the Federal Programs Participation Report for the 2018-2019 school year.

The board also approved the Professional Development Evaluation for 2017-2018, the Professional Development Handbook and Summary of Planned Professional Development Days for 2018-2019, and the Career Ladder Tutoring for 2018-2019.

During an executive session, the board accepted a letter of resignation from Principal Justin Collins.

A two percent raise was given across the board to certified staff with the salary schedule base starting at $28,131.

