St. Joseph man faces 14 counts of firearm theft, burglary and auto theft in Harrison County

A Saint Joseph man faces multiple felonies in Harrison County after he allegedly stole a pickup truck and firearms from a residence near Martinsville in December.

Online court information shows 39-year-old Justin David Smith has been charged with 14 counts of stealing a firearm, one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of stealing a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Smith of entering the residence and taking the firearms and Ford F-250. Firearms listed as recovered by the Saint Joseph Police during a search warrant included two shotguns, 10 rifles, a revolver, and a pistol.

