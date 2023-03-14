Princeton City Council meeting results from March 13th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved two service contracts March 13th for Calamity Jane events. City Clerk Cory Willett reports one was for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for $2,000 for Ricky Lee and the Fabulous Five. The other was for $1,000 for Hammertoe and the Fun Guys.

Citywide cleanup was tentatively scheduled for May 13th. The date has to be approved by Rapid Removal.

The council approved a Mothers Day event to be held on the square May 13th.

Someone wanted to make an offer on the pool slide. The council tabled the matter because someone recently put in a bid to restore the pool.

Someone voiced concerns with the alley closure between Casteel and Cain streets. Willett says no action was taken because the alley was closed before the person purchased the property.

USDI gave an update on the six weeks since the company took over Princeton’s natural gas system. It was reported that everything was going well.

