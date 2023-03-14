Obituary & Services: Beverly A. Goodin

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Beverly A. Goodin, 89, a resident of Quincy, Illinois, and former Trenton, Missouri died at 9:45 A.M., Monday, March 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Quincy, Illinois.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Grundy Center Cemetery, Northeast of Trenton, Missouri. Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly was born April 24, 1933, in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Henry and Opal Wise Goodin. Beverly graduated from Trenton High School in 1951. She lived in Trenton until moving to Kansas City, Missouri for five years where she was employed by Southwestern Bell and then transferred to Fort Worth, Texas in 1961. She was employed as a Physician’s Assistant for six years and eventually was self-employed in art advertising.

Beverly was an avid reader, gardener, and admirer of the arts. She volunteered at the Botanical Gardens and Casa Manana Theater in Fort Worth.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Trenton, Missouri.

Her survivors include one niece Cheri Benedict, from Hannibal, Missouri. Three great nephews, (HJ, Michael, and Andrew Benedict) and three great-great nieces, and one great-great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Joetha Kaye Lewis and her dear friend, Ruth Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Trenton, the Grundy Center Methodist Cemetery, or the Alzheimer’s Association

