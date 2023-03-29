St. Joseph man arrested on Grundy County charges of auto theft and burglary

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Buchanan County on March 28th on three Grundy County felony charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Jay Bee Baskett Junior has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and stealing $750 or more. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 11th.

Baskett is accused of acting in concert with Rick Wattenbarger and Heather Montana Berry in March 2022 and appropriating, without consent, a 2006 maroon Chrysler Town and Country van, which was owned by Clyde and Sue Vandevender. He is also accused of acting in concert with Wattenbarger and Berry in appropriating numerous tools, outdoor power equipment, and parts of a security system, without consent, with a value of at least $750, which were owned by Trevor Leeper

Baskett also allegedly entered unlawfully into a building at 443 Northeast 43rd Avenue for the purpose of stealing. The building was owned by Leeper,

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports Wattenbarger was previously arrested, and Berry is still at large.

Wattenbarger was charged with the felonies of second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in September to the Department of Corrections for six years on each count. The sentences were to run concurrently with each other.

Berry has been charged with the felonies of stealing a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and stealing $750 or more.

